Strategic Mock Drills Launch in Karnataka Amid Rising Threats

Karnataka will conduct mock drills in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur to address emerging threats amid tensions with Pakistan. The drills, designed to evaluate state preparedness, will mobilize civil defense personnel and test various emergency protocols. The initiative follows guidance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:22 IST
Karnataka is gearing up for a week of strategic mock drills, addressing "new and complex threats" in an environment of rising tensions with Pakistan. Areas in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur will participate in the exercise starting May 7, focusing on assessing preparedness and identifying resource gaps.

Police chief Prashant Kumar Thakur says the drills serve to evaluate vulnerability in diverse locations such as Bengaluru's defense hub, Karwar's nuclear facility, and Raichur's thermal power station. In collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drills will incorporate rescue operations, hospital mobilization, and air-raid warning systems.

The exercise will activate 5,000 civil defense personnel and involve various scenarios, from evacuation drills and siren tests to blackout measures. Communication lines with the Indian Air Force will also be tested, ensuring the state's emergency protocols are robust and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

