Strategic Mock Drills Launch in Karnataka Amid Rising Threats

Karnataka is gearing up for a week of strategic mock drills, addressing "new and complex threats" in an environment of rising tensions with Pakistan. Areas in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur will participate in the exercise starting May 7, focusing on assessing preparedness and identifying resource gaps.

Police chief Prashant Kumar Thakur says the drills serve to evaluate vulnerability in diverse locations such as Bengaluru's defense hub, Karwar's nuclear facility, and Raichur's thermal power station. In collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drills will incorporate rescue operations, hospital mobilization, and air-raid warning systems.

The exercise will activate 5,000 civil defense personnel and involve various scenarios, from evacuation drills and siren tests to blackout measures. Communication lines with the Indian Air Force will also be tested, ensuring the state's emergency protocols are robust and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)