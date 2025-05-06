Supreme Court Denounces Officer's Defiance: Contempt of Judicial Orders

The Supreme Court has taken a stern stance against a public official in Andhra Pradesh, criticizing his decision to defy a high court order, leading to the forcible removal of hutments in Guntur district in January 2014. Describing his actions as 'contemptuous,' the apex court made it clear that such behavior 'can't go unpunished.'

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih expressed their disapproval towards the officer, who now holds the position of deputy collector, for refusing a proposed demotion as punishment. With the officer's unwillingness to accept the demotion, the bench reaffirmed the two-month imprisonment sentence originally imposed by the high court.

The court emphasized the gravity of disobeying judicial orders, stating, 'howsoever high one may be, he is not above the law.' Concerns were raised about the attitude of the officer, who thought he could resume his position after serving jail time. Scheduled for a May 9 hearing, the court remains adamant that the officer respects the rule of law, even as his lawyer acknowledged the failure to comply with the high court's directive.

