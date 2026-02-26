Delhi High Court Orders AIIMS to Evaluate Jaideep Sengar's Health for Jail Term Suspension
The Delhi High Court has instructed AIIMS to set up a medical board to evaluate Jaideep Sengar's health, who seeks jail term suspension due to Stage-IV oral cancer. The CBI opposed this citing fake medical records. The court requires an independent health assessment to proceed further.
The Delhi High Court has ordered AIIMS, New Delhi, to create a medical board for evaluating Jaideep Sengar's health status. Sengar, serving a 10-year sentence for involvement in a custodial death, claims to suffer from advanced oral cancer.
The Central Bureau of Investigation contested Sengar's request, labeling the health documents presented as counterfeit. The court stressed the necessity of a reliable and objective medical opinion, prompting an independent evaluation of Sengar's condition.
Scheduled for a March 2 hearing, the High Court demands a thorough investigation to confirm Sengar's health claims, examining if adequate treatment is possible within the jail's facilities or through hospital visits.