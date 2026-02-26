Delhi High Court Orders AIIMS to Evaluate Jaideep Sengar's Health for Jail Term Suspension

The Delhi High Court has ordered AIIMS, New Delhi, to create a medical board for evaluating Jaideep Sengar's health status. Sengar, serving a 10-year sentence for involvement in a custodial death, claims to suffer from advanced oral cancer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation contested Sengar's request, labeling the health documents presented as counterfeit. The court stressed the necessity of a reliable and objective medical opinion, prompting an independent evaluation of Sengar's condition.

Scheduled for a March 2 hearing, the High Court demands a thorough investigation to confirm Sengar's health claims, examining if adequate treatment is possible within the jail's facilities or through hospital visits.