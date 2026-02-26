Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders AIIMS to Evaluate Jaideep Sengar's Health for Jail Term Suspension

The Delhi High Court has instructed AIIMS to set up a medical board to evaluate Jaideep Sengar's health, who seeks jail term suspension due to Stage-IV oral cancer. The CBI opposed this citing fake medical records. The court requires an independent health assessment to proceed further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ordered AIIMS, New Delhi, to create a medical board for evaluating Jaideep Sengar's health status. Sengar, serving a 10-year sentence for involvement in a custodial death, claims to suffer from advanced oral cancer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation contested Sengar's request, labeling the health documents presented as counterfeit. The court stressed the necessity of a reliable and objective medical opinion, prompting an independent evaluation of Sengar's condition.

Scheduled for a March 2 hearing, the High Court demands a thorough investigation to confirm Sengar's health claims, examining if adequate treatment is possible within the jail's facilities or through hospital visits.

