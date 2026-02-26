Left Menu

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilance Probe into Sabarimala Temple Ritual Bookings

The Kerala High Court has intervened over alleged irregularities in the Padi Pooja bookings at Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple. The court ordered the Chief Vigilance Officer to secure related records amid concerns of unauthorized transfers and fake identities, emphasizing the need for transparency and integrity in the booking process.

  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has taken decisive action regarding suspected malpractice in the booking system for the 'Padi Pooja' ritual at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. The court directed the Chief Vigilance Officer to seize all relevant records to ensure thorough judicial scrutiny.

Suspicions arose following a vigilance inquiry that discovered unauthorized transfers of 'Padi Pooja' bookings, allegedly made with false details. The court emphasized the ritual's immense religious significance, noting that bookings have already been made up until the year 2045, highlighting the demand and need for a transparent system.

Expressing concerns over the legitimacy of some bookings, the bench described findings of fraudulent activities as 'disturbing'. The court stressed that the issue goes beyond administrative concerns, touching on the sanctity of temple rituals and the integrity of the booking process.

