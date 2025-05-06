Mock Drills Aim to Boost Disaster Preparedness in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand administration, in collaboration with civil defense organizations, will conduct mock drills across five districts on Wednesday, announced a senior police official.

Prompted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, these exercises strive to respond to emerging threats amid escalating tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar, the drills will engage the districts of Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda, and Sahibganj. The aim is to strengthen disaster preparedness through simulation of emergency scenarios to evaluate agency responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)