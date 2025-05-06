Mock Drills Aim to Boost Disaster Preparedness in Jharkhand
Jharkhand is set to conduct mock drills across five districts to strengthen disaster preparedness in collaboration with civil defense organizations. Organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, these exercises come in response to rising tensions following a recent terror attack, aiming to improve coordination among emergency agencies.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand administration, in collaboration with civil defense organizations, will conduct mock drills across five districts on Wednesday, announced a senior police official.
Prompted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, these exercises strive to respond to emerging threats amid escalating tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.
According to Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar, the drills will engage the districts of Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda, and Sahibganj. The aim is to strengthen disaster preparedness through simulation of emergency scenarios to evaluate agency responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seema Haider's Citizenship Controversy Amid India-Pakistan Tension
Indian Stock Market Dips Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Threats to PSL Broadcast Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Diplomatic Strain: Pakistan's Canceled Dhaka Visit Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack