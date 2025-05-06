Left Menu

Mock Drills Aim to Boost Disaster Preparedness in Jharkhand

Jharkhand is set to conduct mock drills across five districts to strengthen disaster preparedness in collaboration with civil defense organizations. Organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, these exercises come in response to rising tensions following a recent terror attack, aiming to improve coordination among emergency agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:01 IST
The Jharkhand administration, in collaboration with civil defense organizations, will conduct mock drills across five districts on Wednesday, announced a senior police official.

Prompted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, these exercises strive to respond to emerging threats amid escalating tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar, the drills will engage the districts of Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda, and Sahibganj. The aim is to strengthen disaster preparedness through simulation of emergency scenarios to evaluate agency responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

