Spain Takes a Step Towards Work-Life Balance with Shorter Workweek

In a significant move towards work-life balance, Spain's government has proposed a reduction in the national workweek from 40 to 37.5 hours. Approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, the bill aims to give workers an additional 2.5 hours of weekly rest.

Vice President and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz emphasized the measure's positive impacts on productivity and absenteeism, predicting benefits for over twelve million workers in the private sector. Sectors such as retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and construction stand to gain the most, though the policy is already in effect for civil servants.

Despite strong support from major trade unions, the proposal could face challenges in parliament, where the ruling left-wing coalition lacks a majority. Concerns have been raised by the Catalan nationalist party about the negative repercussions for small businesses and independent workers.

