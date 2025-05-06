Left Menu

Historic UK-India Trade Pact: A New Era for Global Commerce

Britain and India have finalized a significant free trade agreement after years of negotiations, aiming to boost trade by £25.5 billion by 2040. The pact lowers tariffs, eases trade barriers, and enhances business mobility between the two nations, marking a new chapter in their economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:36 IST
Historic UK-India Trade Pact: A New Era for Global Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain and India have successfully concluded a long-awaited free trade agreement, marking a significant milestone in economic collaboration between the two nations. The pact, finalized after three years of on-again, off-again negotiations, aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion ($34 billion) by 2040.

The agreement, hailed as 'ambitious and mutually beneficial' by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to reduce tariffs and increase market access. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the deal's role in strengthening alliances and reducing trade barriers. Notably, whisky tariffs will drop significantly over the next decade, and provisions for auto imports and business mobility have been established.

This groundbreaking deal represents Britain's most significant trade agreement since Brexit, reflecting its independent trade policy aspirations. As both countries navigate the changing global trade landscape, this pact sets a precedent for future negotiations with major Western powers and underscores the strategic importance of UK-India relations in the post-Brexit era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025