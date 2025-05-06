Gujarat HC Upholds Minister's Election Victory Amid Nomination Dispute

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya from Bhavnagar, citing a lack of evidence that procedural issues with her nomination form affected the outcome.

Bhagvatiben Brahmkshatriya, an independent candidate in the 2024 elections, claimed Bambhaniya's affidavit submission did not comply with constitutional requirements, as it was filed in Gujarati rather than English. Justice MK Thakker concluded that this did not materially influence the election result.

The court maintained that though procedural non-compliance occurred, it did not meet the threshold for invalidating the election under the Representation of People Act. The burden of proof was on Brahmkshatriya to show that these issues materially impacted election results, a requirement the court found unmet, dismissing the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)