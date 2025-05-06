Left Menu

Gujarat HC Upholds Minister's Election Victory Amid Nomination Dispute

The Gujarat High Court dismissed a petition challenging the election of Union minister Nimuben Bambhaniya, asserting that alleged procedural violations in her nomination did not impact the election results. Bhagvatiben Brahmkshatriya's plea claimed a constitutional breach, which the court found unproven, upholding Bambhaniya's election win.

Updated: 06-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:47 IST
The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya from Bhavnagar, citing a lack of evidence that procedural issues with her nomination form affected the outcome.

Bhagvatiben Brahmkshatriya, an independent candidate in the 2024 elections, claimed Bambhaniya's affidavit submission did not comply with constitutional requirements, as it was filed in Gujarati rather than English. Justice MK Thakker concluded that this did not materially influence the election result.

The court maintained that though procedural non-compliance occurred, it did not meet the threshold for invalidating the election under the Representation of People Act. The burden of proof was on Brahmkshatriya to show that these issues materially impacted election results, a requirement the court found unmet, dismissing the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

