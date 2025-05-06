Kulgam Death Sparks Controversy Amid Security Crackdown in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes caution to ensure no innocents are harmed in the search for Pahalgam attack culprits. The controversial death of a Kulgam resident underscores tensions. Calls for prudent action are echoed amid allegations of foul play. A separate SDRF drill aims to address weather-related safety.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged security forces to exercise caution during investigations to apprehend those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Abdullah stressed the importance of avoiding harm to innocents while carrying out operations.
The Chief Minister's comments follow the controversial death of a 22-year-old Kulgam resident, whose body was found amid allegations of wrongful detention by security forces. This incident has raised serious allegations of foul play from political leaders and added tension in the region.
In a separate matter, Abdullah noted that the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force would conduct a safety drill at Dal Lake. This measure follows recent adverse weather conditions and aims to prevent future loss of life.
