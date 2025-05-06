Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Boosts Naxal Combat with 850-Strong Support Squad

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet approved 850 temporary posts aimed at combating Naxal activities in select districts. Each squad member will earn Rs 25,000 per month. The move aligns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s goal of eliminating Naxalism by 2026. The cabinet also increased Paralympian cash awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh Boosts Naxal Combat with 850-Strong Support Squad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has sanctioned the creation of 850 temporary positions to form a special support squad, targeting Naxalite activities within Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat districts. The strategic decision, announced on Tuesday, aligns with efforts to curb insurgency in the region.

Officials revealed that each squad member will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000, contributing to a total annual expenditure of Rs 25 crore. This initiative is part of a broader mission, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aiming to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

Meanwhile, in a show of support for local athletes, the cabinet has increased the cash reward for Madhya Pradesh's 2024 Paralympics medalists to Rs 1 crore. Previously, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had promised this amount to standout performers Rubina Francis and Kapil Parmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025