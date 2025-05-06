Madhya Pradesh Boosts Naxal Combat with 850-Strong Support Squad

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has sanctioned the creation of 850 temporary positions to form a special support squad, targeting Naxalite activities within Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat districts. The strategic decision, announced on Tuesday, aligns with efforts to curb insurgency in the region.

Officials revealed that each squad member will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000, contributing to a total annual expenditure of Rs 25 crore. This initiative is part of a broader mission, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aiming to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

Meanwhile, in a show of support for local athletes, the cabinet has increased the cash reward for Madhya Pradesh's 2024 Paralympics medalists to Rs 1 crore. Previously, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had promised this amount to standout performers Rubina Francis and Kapil Parmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)