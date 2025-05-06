Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre Over Inaction on River Erosion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her discontent with the central government's lack of action regarding the severe river erosion affecting Murshidabad district.

During a recent programme, Banerjee highlighted that river erosion has already claimed 1,600 hectares of land in areas such as Dhulian, Samserganj, Lalgola, and Bhagabangola.

Despite repeated pleas for assistance, Banerjee reported that the Centre has not responded to the state's proposal for additional financial support worth Rs 1,300 crore.

