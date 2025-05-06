Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre Over Inaction on River Erosion
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed frustration over the central government's lack of response to river erosion in Murshidabad district, which has resulted in the loss of 1,600 hectares of land. Despite spending Rs 800 crore to combat the issue, her proposal for Rs 1,300 crore remains unaddressed.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her discontent with the central government's lack of action regarding the severe river erosion affecting Murshidabad district.
During a recent programme, Banerjee highlighted that river erosion has already claimed 1,600 hectares of land in areas such as Dhulian, Samserganj, Lalgola, and Bhagabangola.
Despite repeated pleas for assistance, Banerjee reported that the Centre has not responded to the state's proposal for additional financial support worth Rs 1,300 crore.
