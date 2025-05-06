Cardiologist Claims Valid Marriage in Pension Dispute

In a high-stakes legal battle, a Mumbai sessions court has provisionally shielded Dr. Lekha Pathak from arrest amid accusations of forgery and deception. She allegedly claimed and received a pension as the 'widow' of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ramrao Adik.

The case, initiated by a complaint from Prithviraj Adik, the late politician's son, asserts that Dr. Pathak, 79, falsely portrayed herself as Adik's legal spouse to access his pension benefits since his passing in 2007.

During the anticipatory bail plea, Dr. Pathak contested the claims, insisting she was legitimately married to Adik in 1995. She pointed to a mutual settlement involving all family parties in 2008, recognizing her marriage and pension entitlement, as substantiation of her claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)