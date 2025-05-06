Cardiologist Claims Valid Marriage in Pension Dispute
Dr. Lekha Pathak has been granted interim protection from arrest over allegations of cheating and forgery related to drawing a pension as the 'widow' of ex-Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ramrao Adik. The legal battle hinges on her claimed marital status, contested by Adik's son.
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes legal battle, a Mumbai sessions court has provisionally shielded Dr. Lekha Pathak from arrest amid accusations of forgery and deception. She allegedly claimed and received a pension as the 'widow' of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ramrao Adik.
The case, initiated by a complaint from Prithviraj Adik, the late politician's son, asserts that Dr. Pathak, 79, falsely portrayed herself as Adik's legal spouse to access his pension benefits since his passing in 2007.
During the anticipatory bail plea, Dr. Pathak contested the claims, insisting she was legitimately married to Adik in 1995. She pointed to a mutual settlement involving all family parties in 2008, recognizing her marriage and pension entitlement, as substantiation of her claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC directs former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Delhi Police on May 2 in cheating case.
AI cheating worse than plagiarism; dumbing down education and eroding integrity
NEET-UG plan: Coaching centres, digital platforms to be monitored to prevent organised cheating networks, say sources.
CBI Cracks Down on NEET 2024: Suspension and Cancellations Follow Cheating Scandal
NEET-UG 2023: Stricter Security Measures Amid Cheating Scandals