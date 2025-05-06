India Steps Up River and Wetland Conservation with New Projects under NMCG

In a major stride towards the sustainable rejuvenation of rivers and ecosystems in the Ganga basin, the 62nd Executive Committee (EC) Meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) took place under the leadership of Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director-General, NMCG. The session focused on integrating environmental sustainability into river restoration efforts, with significant emphasis on the conservation of critical wetlands and advancing wastewater reuse initiatives at the urban level.

This meeting continues to reflect the mission’s broader vision of ecosystem-based river management. NMCG has been implementing the Namami Gange Programme, which was recently recognised among the Top Ten World Restoration Flagships by the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (a joint initiative by UNEP and FAO). This recognition underlines the programme’s global relevance and success in promoting river health and biodiversity.

New Wetland Project in Bihar Gains Approval

One of the most notable decisions of the EC was the approval of the project titled “Conserving and Sustainably Managing NathmalpurBhagad (Wetland) in Bhojpur District, Bihar.” With an estimated budget of ₹3.51 crore, the project marks the fifth wetland to be included under the Namami Gange Programme’s wetland conservation initiative. The objective is to establish an effective and sustainable management framework for the NathmalpurBhagad Wetland.

This initiative builds upon four previously approved wetland conservation projects under the programme, located at:

Kalewada Jheel, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

Namiya Dah Jheel, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Reoti Dah Wetland, Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Udhwa Lake (Ramsar Site), Sahibganj, Jharkhand

The NathmalpurBhagad project seeks to integrate biodiversity and ecosystem service values into broader river basin and development planning. It proposes a comprehensive dual-level strategy, including:

Sub-Basin Interventions at the confluence of Ghaghara, Gomti, and Sone Rivers

Site-Level Interventions at NathmalpurBhagad

Specific activities outlined in the project include wetland delineation, restoration of hydrological regimes, habitat and species conservation, ecological risk assessments, capacity-building initiatives, outreach programs, and the establishment of robust monitoring systems to ensure long-term ecosystem sustainability.

Urban Wastewater Reuse Project for Agra and Prayagraj

In another key development, the EC approved a project titled “Capacity Building Initiatives for Making Water-Sensitive Cities in the Ganga Basin” with a sanctioned amount of ₹34.50 lakh. The focus of this initiative is to prepare city-specific plans for the reuse of treated wastewater in Agra and Prayagraj districts in Uttar Pradesh.

These city-level plans will be aligned with the National Framework for Safe Reuse of Treated Water (SRTW) developed by the NMCG. The initiative aims to promote sustainable urban water management, reduce dependency on freshwater sources, and support climate-resilient infrastructure in urban areas.

Capacity building and stakeholder training will be central to this initiative, empowering local bodies and utilities with knowledge and tools for adopting safe reuse practices. The move also complements India's broader ambition to become a water-secure nation while enhancing the quality of life and environmental health in urban centers.

High-Level Participation and Vision for the Future

The meeting was attended by several key stakeholders, including:

Sh. Mahabir Prasad , Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Power and River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)

Sh. Nalin Srivastava , Deputy Director General, NMCG

Sh. Anoop Kumar Srivastava , Executive Director (Technical)

Sh. Brijendra Swaroop , Executive Director (Projects)

Sh. S.P. Vashistha , Executive Director (Administration)

Sh. Bhaskar Dasgupta , Executive Director (Finance)

Sh. Prabhash Kumar , Additional Project Director, Uttar Pradesh SMCG

Sh. S. Chandrasekhar, I.F.S., Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-State Nodal Officer, Environment & Climate Change, Bihar

Their collective insights and strategic planning further reaffirmed the NMCG’s unwavering commitment to integrated water resource management, biodiversity protection, and climate-resilient development.

As the Namami Gange programme evolves, these newly sanctioned projects represent the next chapter in India’s ambitious river rejuvenation journey. By targeting both rural and urban ecosystems through wetland conservation and water reuse planning, NMCG is setting a precedent for sustainable environmental governance. With such decisive actions, the dream of a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Ganga River system is steadily becoming a reality—benefiting not only today’s citizens but also future generations.