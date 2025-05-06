Left Menu

Gali Janardhana Reddy: Convicted in Epic Karnataka Mining Scam

Former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, along with three others, has been found guilty in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore case. After 14 years of litigation, the court sentenced them to seven years' imprisonment and fines. This landmark verdict marks a significant moment in Indian legal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in Karnataka has reached a verdict in the long-standing Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore mining case, convicting former minister and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, along with three others, after a legal battle stretching over nearly 14 years.

The court sentenced the guilty parties to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines, ruling against them for tampering with mining lease boundaries and illegal mining operations in Bellary Reserve Forest. The case, which brought significant attention due to the alleged Rs 884 crore loss to the exchequer, was a landmark in Indian judicial proceedings.

While Janardhana Reddy and others were taken into immediate custody, notable acquittals were given to ex-minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former officer B Krupanandam. CBI Public Prosecutor Inderjeet Santoshi led the prosecution, which argued that the illegal activities had resulted in significant financial damage to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

