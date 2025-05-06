Chennai's Vital Installations Set for Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions

In a strategic move to enhance emergency preparedness, civil defence mock drills are scheduled at the Madras Atomic Power Station and Chennai Port Trust on May 7, according to a state government announcement. The initiative, aimed at simulating an air raid scenario, follows directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The drills come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighted by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. As a result, the Union Home Ministry has activated the State Emergency Operation Centre in Tamil Nadu to ensure all vital installations are ready for potential threats.

The exercise will see participation from the District Disaster Management Authority, Civil Defence officials, and other relevant departments. The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary chaired a preparatory meeting with key government figures, stressing the routine nature of the drill and reassuring the public of its non-threatening purpose.

