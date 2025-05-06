Left Menu

Chennai's Vital Installations Set for Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions

The Madras Atomic Power Station and Chennai Port Trust will host civil defence mock drills to prepare for potential air raids, as instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These drills are prompted by rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Various state and central agencies will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:22 IST
Chennai's Vital Installations Set for Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance emergency preparedness, civil defence mock drills are scheduled at the Madras Atomic Power Station and Chennai Port Trust on May 7, according to a state government announcement. The initiative, aimed at simulating an air raid scenario, follows directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The drills come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighted by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. As a result, the Union Home Ministry has activated the State Emergency Operation Centre in Tamil Nadu to ensure all vital installations are ready for potential threats.

The exercise will see participation from the District Disaster Management Authority, Civil Defence officials, and other relevant departments. The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary chaired a preparatory meeting with key government figures, stressing the routine nature of the drill and reassuring the public of its non-threatening purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

