Rajasthan Gears Up for 'Operation Abhyaas' Mock Drill Amidst Rising Tensions

Rajasthan officials are preparing for a large-scale civil defence mock drill, 'Operation Abhyaas', across 28 cities. The drill responds to heightened security threats following the Pahalgam terror attack. It will simulate emergency scenarios, focusing on readiness and public awareness. Key cities like Kota and Rawatbhata are classified as 'most sensitive'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to bolster civil defence preparedness, Rajasthan officials have initiated comprehensive reviews for the upcoming 'Operation Abhyaas' mock drill. Scheduled to unfold across 28 cities, this large-scale exercise comes in the wake of growing security threats, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The drill, directed by the Centre, aims to simulate various hostile scenarios, including air raids and multiple fire emergencies. With a focus on public awareness and readiness, officials emphasize the importance of citizen involvement, especially in sensitive areas like Kota and Rawatbhata, classified among the 'most sensitive' due to their strategic significance.

Officials have issued necessary guidelines to security agencies and fire brigades, urging caution against public panic. The exercise prioritizes such readiness as a critical measure against unforeseen threats, underscoring the state's commitment to ensuring safety and preparedness amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

