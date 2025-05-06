Left Menu

Tragic Love Triangle: Husband's Fury Turns Deadly

A man named Mohammad Rizwan in Gonda district attacked his wife Majia and killed her lover, Sarvesh Pandey, after discovering them in a compromising position. The incident occurred at their rented home with police actions ensuing, including Rizwan's arrest and a murder case registration against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent incident unfolded in Gonda district as Mohammad Rizwan allegedly attacked his wife Majia and fatally injured her lover, Sarvesh Pandey, police reported on Tuesday. The altercation occurred at their rented residence after Rizwan discovered them in an objectionable situation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat detailed the event, highlighting that Rizwan and Sarvesh, previously friends, were entangled in a love triangle that ended in tragedy. On the night in question, Sarvesh visited Majia, leading to the fatal encounter.

Following the incident, Sarvesh was declared dead at the scene, and Majia was critically injured and transferred to a hospital in Lucknow. Authorities have taken Rizwan into custody and are investigating, with a murder case filed by Sarvesh's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

