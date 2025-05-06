Simulated Survival: Navigating Modern Threats in Visakhapatnam
Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in Visakhapatnam at Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers in response to rising tensions with Pakistan. These exercises aim to prepare for aerial bombings and involve multiple departments. Future drills will expand across the city.
Civil defence mock drills are scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam at key locations on May 7, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These exercises come in light of emerging and complex threats, particularly after heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident.
Visakhapatnam district Collector, M N Harendhira Prasad, announced that Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers will host the drills. The exercises will simulate an air raid at Kotha Jalaripeta at 4 pm, showcasing necessary evacuation procedures.
At 7 pm, both locations will undergo a 15-minute blackout, marking potential wartime conditions. The district administration is aiming to extend these drills citywide, involving various departments like police, Navy, and health services to ensure comprehensive preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
