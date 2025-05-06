Left Menu

Simulated Survival: Navigating Modern Threats in Visakhapatnam

Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in Visakhapatnam at Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers in response to rising tensions with Pakistan. These exercises aim to prepare for aerial bombings and involve multiple departments. Future drills will expand across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:08 IST
Simulated Survival: Navigating Modern Threats in Visakhapatnam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Civil defence mock drills are scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam at key locations on May 7, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These exercises come in light of emerging and complex threats, particularly after heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Visakhapatnam district Collector, M N Harendhira Prasad, announced that Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers will host the drills. The exercises will simulate an air raid at Kotha Jalaripeta at 4 pm, showcasing necessary evacuation procedures.

At 7 pm, both locations will undergo a 15-minute blackout, marking potential wartime conditions. The district administration is aiming to extend these drills citywide, involving various departments like police, Navy, and health services to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025