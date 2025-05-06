Left Menu

Intel Shareholders Greenlight Executive Compensation Measures

Intel shareholders approved measures to increase share reserves and compensation for new CEO Lip-Bu Tan at a recent meeting. The company's board of directors was also approved except for three members who did not seek reelection. Proposals concerning operations in Israel and other matters were rejected.

At a recent assembly, Intel shareholders backed significant measures, including boosting share reserves to attract and retain employees and approving compensation for incoming CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

In addition, the shareholders endorsed the company's board of directors, although three members chose not to stand for reelection.

Nevertheless, proposals prompting Intel to reassess its operations in Israel, report on charitable donations, and allow shareholder actions by written consent were turned down.

