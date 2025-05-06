Left Menu

Drone Attack on Humanitarian Ship Sparks International Tensions

The Maltese government plans to repair the humanitarian aid ship 'Conscience' after it was reportedly struck by drones. Operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the ship aimed to break the Gaza blockade. Malta attributes the drone attack to Israel, which has maintained a blockade amidst conflict with Hamas.

The government of Malta has announced its intention to conduct necessary repairs on a humanitarian aid vessel damaged in international waters. The ship, named 'Conscience,' is managed by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an NGO that strives to break the Gaza blockade to provide humanitarian assistance.

According to reports, two drones attacked the vessel last Friday, causing a loss of power and communications just as it prepared to board a group of international activists outside Maltese waters. Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israel, which has enforced a blockade on Gaza in its conflict with Palestinian Hamas militants, as responsible for the attack.

An inspection by a surveyor revealed that the ship is generally in satisfactory condition, although certain repairs are needed before it can proceed to its next destination. Malta's government assured that immediate repairs will be done, ensuring the vessel can continue its humanitarian mission.

