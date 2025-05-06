Drone Attack on Humanitarian Ship Sparks International Tensions

The government of Malta has announced its intention to conduct necessary repairs on a humanitarian aid vessel damaged in international waters. The ship, named 'Conscience,' is managed by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an NGO that strives to break the Gaza blockade to provide humanitarian assistance.

According to reports, two drones attacked the vessel last Friday, causing a loss of power and communications just as it prepared to board a group of international activists outside Maltese waters. Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israel, which has enforced a blockade on Gaza in its conflict with Palestinian Hamas militants, as responsible for the attack.

An inspection by a surveyor revealed that the ship is generally in satisfactory condition, although certain repairs are needed before it can proceed to its next destination. Malta's government assured that immediate repairs will be done, ensuring the vessel can continue its humanitarian mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)