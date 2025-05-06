Drone Attack on Humanitarian Ship Sparks International Tensions
The Maltese government plans to repair the humanitarian aid ship 'Conscience' after it was reportedly struck by drones. Operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the ship aimed to break the Gaza blockade. Malta attributes the drone attack to Israel, which has maintained a blockade amidst conflict with Hamas.
- Country:
- Malta
The government of Malta has announced its intention to conduct necessary repairs on a humanitarian aid vessel damaged in international waters. The ship, named 'Conscience,' is managed by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an NGO that strives to break the Gaza blockade to provide humanitarian assistance.
According to reports, two drones attacked the vessel last Friday, causing a loss of power and communications just as it prepared to board a group of international activists outside Maltese waters. Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israel, which has enforced a blockade on Gaza in its conflict with Palestinian Hamas militants, as responsible for the attack.
An inspection by a surveyor revealed that the ship is generally in satisfactory condition, although certain repairs are needed before it can proceed to its next destination. Malta's government assured that immediate repairs will be done, ensuring the vessel can continue its humanitarian mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Health News: From Gaza Blockades to Innovative Drug Trials
European Leaders Urge Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza
Canadian Prime Minister Urges Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
UN Court to Deliberate on Israel's Humanitarian Aid Obligations in Gaza
U.N. Accuses Israel of Weaponizing Humanitarian Aid