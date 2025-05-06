Rajasthan Governor Advocates Inclusive Growth and Environmental Initiatives

In an influential meeting held in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the necessity of comprehensive economic growth that caters to all segments of society. He asserted that true progress can be achieved only when meaningful employment and income prospects are presented to every citizen.

During the review of district-level initiatives, Bagde scrutinized several public welfare programs from both central and state governments. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that no eligible individual misses out on these benefits. The widespread dissemination of information about these schemes was deemed crucial to reach the society's most marginalized sectors.

The governor also focused on environmental protection and educational quality. He insisted on organized mass tree plantation efforts, extending beyond mere planting to robust maintenance. Additionally, he underscored the value of enhancing education facilities, viewing education as a pivotal tool for human welfare and societal advancement.

