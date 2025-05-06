Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Advocates Inclusive Growth and Environmental Initiatives

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde urges inclusive economic development by providing employment and income opportunities for all. He reviewed district welfare schemes, stressing the importance of their effective implementation. The governor also highlighted environmental protection through tree-planting and called for quality improvements in education infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:01 IST
Rajasthan Governor Advocates Inclusive Growth and Environmental Initiatives
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In an influential meeting held in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the necessity of comprehensive economic growth that caters to all segments of society. He asserted that true progress can be achieved only when meaningful employment and income prospects are presented to every citizen.

During the review of district-level initiatives, Bagde scrutinized several public welfare programs from both central and state governments. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that no eligible individual misses out on these benefits. The widespread dissemination of information about these schemes was deemed crucial to reach the society's most marginalized sectors.

The governor also focused on environmental protection and educational quality. He insisted on organized mass tree plantation efforts, extending beyond mere planting to robust maintenance. Additionally, he underscored the value of enhancing education facilities, viewing education as a pivotal tool for human welfare and societal advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025