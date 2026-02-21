CSR Must Power Inclusive Growth: VP Radhakrishnan at National CSR Summit

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) must move from compliance to commitment and become a central pillar of India’s march towards Viksit Bharat @2047, Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said while addressing the National CSR Summit 2026 organised by the Times of India Group at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

Calling for deeper alignment between government, industry and civil society, the Vice-President said that at this transformative moment in India’s journey, collaboration is the key to sustainable and inclusive national progress.

From 10th to 4th Largest Economy

Highlighting India’s economic trajectory over the past decade, Shri Radhakrishnan noted that the country has moved from being the 10th largest economy to the 4th largest globally and is on course to become the third largest.

He attributed this rise to structural reforms, inclusive expansion, digital connectivity, financial inclusion and infrastructure development. Over 25 crore citizens have been lifted out of extreme poverty during this period, he said, adding that aspirations have risen across regions and communities.

“The next phase of development demands deeper partnership,” he emphasised.

CSR: Where Enterprise Meets Empathy

Stating that CSR is no longer peripheral but central to national progress, the Vice-President described it as “the space where enterprise meets empathy, where balance sheets meet human stories, and where growth acquires purpose.”

He said CSR can play a transformative role in:

Strengthening public education systems

Enhancing primary healthcare in remote and underserved regions

Promoting industry-aligned skill development

Supporting women-led enterprises

Accelerating renewable energy and climate resilience initiatives

Development, he stressed, must be broad-based, prosperity inclusive and sustainability non-negotiable.

Beyond Compliance: A National Commitment

The Vice-President underlined that CSR is not merely about fulfilling statutory obligations but about demonstrating commitment to nation-building.

“Honest taxpayers are among the most patriotic citizens,” he said, adding that when corporate India invests in communities, sustainability, youth and innovation, it builds social capital and secures long-term growth.

He observed that India is transitioning from being an adaptor of technologies to becoming an innovator, and should aspire to innovate for the world to adopt.

Reform, Trust and Responsible Capitalism

Referring to policy reforms such as ease of doing business measures, digital governance and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Shri Radhakrishnan said these initiatives have strengthened transparency and trust in the system.

However, he cautioned that policies alone cannot transform a nation. Transformation occurs when government, industry and civil society move in alignment — the very spirit of the CSR Summit.

On responsible capitalism, he stressed that profit and purpose must go hand in hand. Legitimate profit earned with a commitment to societal welfare is essential, he said, and innovation and inclusion must reinforce growth and sustainability.

CSR as Nation-Building Capital

Expressing confidence that the summit would generate fresh commitments and replicable models across states and sectors, the Vice-President urged corporate leaders to think boldly, invest strategically and measure impact rigorously.

“CSR should not be seen as expenditure but as nation-building capital,” he asserted.

He also called upon media organisations to dedicate greater space to development-oriented stories, stating that in a well-functioning democracy, people must remain at the centre and their faith in the system must be strengthened through positive narratives of progress.

Reaffirming the importance of robust electoral processes for accountability and participation, Shri Radhakrishnan shared his view that implementing the concept of One Nation, One Election could enable stronger decision-making and sustained policy focus.

The summit brought together leaders from government, corporate India and civil society to deliberate on the evolving role of CSR in shaping India’s inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory.