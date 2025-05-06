Left Menu

Gurugram Braces for 'Operation Abhyaas': A Civil Defence Preparedness Exercise

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar is leading 'Operation Abhyaas', a mock drill to prepare for emergencies such as air raids and blackouts. The drill, prompted by tensions with Pakistan, involves blackout precautions and setting up emergency operations. It includes loud sirens and community participation via schools and local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:31 IST
Gurugram Braces for 'Operation Abhyaas': A Civil Defence Preparedness Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for rising security threats, authorities in Gurugram, led by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, are organizing a comprehensive civil defence exercise dubbed 'Operation Abhyaas' on Wednesday.

The mock drill aims to test and enhance the district's readiness for situations like air raids and blackouts, prompted by recent tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Key steps include sounding a 4 pm siren to alert the public, establishing a command center at the Mini Secretariat, and setting up a relief dispatch area at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025