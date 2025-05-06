Gurugram Braces for 'Operation Abhyaas': A Civil Defence Preparedness Exercise

In preparation for rising security threats, authorities in Gurugram, led by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, are organizing a comprehensive civil defence exercise dubbed 'Operation Abhyaas' on Wednesday.

The mock drill aims to test and enhance the district's readiness for situations like air raids and blackouts, prompted by recent tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Key steps include sounding a 4 pm siren to alert the public, establishing a command center at the Mini Secretariat, and setting up a relief dispatch area at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)