Gurugram Braces for 'Operation Abhyaas': A Civil Defence Preparedness Exercise
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar is leading 'Operation Abhyaas', a mock drill to prepare for emergencies such as air raids and blackouts. The drill, prompted by tensions with Pakistan, involves blackout precautions and setting up emergency operations. It includes loud sirens and community participation via schools and local bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In preparation for rising security threats, authorities in Gurugram, led by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, are organizing a comprehensive civil defence exercise dubbed 'Operation Abhyaas' on Wednesday.
The mock drill aims to test and enhance the district's readiness for situations like air raids and blackouts, prompted by recent tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam.
Key steps include sounding a 4 pm siren to alert the public, establishing a command center at the Mini Secretariat, and setting up a relief dispatch area at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.
