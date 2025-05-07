Google's Ad Network Faces DOJ Breakup Battle

The US Justice Department has escalated its campaign to dismantle Google's digital advertising technology, intensifying a legal battle that seeks to reshape the future of one of Silicon Valley's most powerful players. The department has urged a federal judge to mandate Google to part with key components of its ad network, the AdX business and DFP platform, arguing they stifle competition.

This high-stakes move follows a federal court ruling against Google's ad network practices and is part of a broader effort targeting the dominant Chrome browser and search engine. Google's response has been defiant, dismissing the proposed divestiture as unworkable outside its proprietary systems and suggesting alternative solutions to restore fair competition.

The clash highlights mounting legal pressures on Google as it navigates antitrust threats amid technological shifts, including the rise of artificial intelligence altering how users engage online. Despite these challenges, Google's parent company Alphabet continues to thrive financially, maintaining a market valuation of USD 2 trillion.

