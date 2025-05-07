Left Menu

Google's Ad Network Faces DOJ Breakup Battle

The US Justice Department is intensifying efforts to dismantle Google's digital ad network technology, requesting its divestiture of AdX and DFP. Amid ongoing antitrust cases targeting Google's Chrome browser and search engine, Google argues against the feasibility of divestiture, proposing alternative remedies and vowing to appeal unfavorable rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:57 IST
The US Justice Department has escalated its campaign to dismantle Google's digital advertising technology, intensifying a legal battle that seeks to reshape the future of one of Silicon Valley's most powerful players. The department has urged a federal judge to mandate Google to part with key components of its ad network, the AdX business and DFP platform, arguing they stifle competition.

This high-stakes move follows a federal court ruling against Google's ad network practices and is part of a broader effort targeting the dominant Chrome browser and search engine. Google's response has been defiant, dismissing the proposed divestiture as unworkable outside its proprietary systems and suggesting alternative solutions to restore fair competition.

The clash highlights mounting legal pressures on Google as it navigates antitrust threats amid technological shifts, including the rise of artificial intelligence altering how users engage online. Despite these challenges, Google's parent company Alphabet continues to thrive financially, maintaining a market valuation of USD 2 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

