UN Calls for Military Restraint Between India and Pakistan

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for 'maximum military restraint' from India and Pakistan. He emphasized that the world cannot afford a military confrontation between these two nations.

This call comes amidst heightened tensions following India's 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The military actions were a response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed, according to the Indian Ministry of Defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)