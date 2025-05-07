UN Calls for Military Restraint Between India and Pakistan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise maximum military restraint amid rising tensions. His call follows recent Indian military operations targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The UN emphasizes the importance of avoiding military confrontations between these two nuclear-armed nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:45 IST
This call comes amidst heightened tensions following India's 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The military actions were a response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed, according to the Indian Ministry of Defence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
