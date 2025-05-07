Ovidio Guzman Strikes Plea Deal with U.S. in Drug Trafficking Case

Convicted Mexican drug lord Ovidio Guzman has come to a plea agreement with the United States over drug trafficking allegations in the Northern District of Illinois, as revealed by court documentation on Tuesday.

Ovidio, recognized as the son of the notorious Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, had a pivotal role as one of the leaders of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel. He was apprehended and extradited to the United States in 2023.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Ovidio, along with his brothers known as 'Los Chapitos,' commanded a large-scale drug enterprise. They reportedly accrued hundreds of millions of dollars by inundating the U.S. with fentanyl.

