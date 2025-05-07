Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite for Economic Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Friedrich Merz on becoming Germany's chancellor. He emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation between the world’s second and third largest economies to promote global economic globalization, as reported by Chinese state media.

  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations to Friedrich Merz following his election as the new German chancellor, according to a report released by Chinese state media on Wednesday.

Xi highlighted the status of China and Germany as the world's second and third largest economies, respectively. He underscored the potential impact of their cooperation on the global stage and echoed the need to foster economic globalization.

The congratulatory message reflects China's willingness to collaborate with major global players in promoting mutual economic benefits and addressing ongoing challenges in international trade and commerce.

