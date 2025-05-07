Global Leaders Unite for Economic Cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Friedrich Merz on becoming Germany's chancellor. He emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation between the world’s second and third largest economies to promote global economic globalization, as reported by Chinese state media.
