Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Amid 'Operation Sindoor'
Security in the national capital has been intensified due to 'Operation Sindoor'. Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed. Mock drills are scheduled to ensure readiness. Authorities emphasize strict vigilance on vital locations and monitoring of social media to maintain law and order.
Security has been stepped up in the national capital, with increased police and paramilitary presence at critical locations following 'Operation Sindoor', an official has announced.
A senior police officer confirmed that Delhi was already on high alert. Multiple agencies are set to conduct mock drills on Wednesday at 4 PM to ensure preparedness.
The officer reassured that Delhi Police is maintaining heightened vigilance and no breaches of law and order will be tolerated. Teams are closely monitoring important sites and social media platforms to uphold security.
