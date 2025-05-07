Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Amid 'Operation Sindoor'

Security in the national capital has been intensified due to 'Operation Sindoor'. Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed. Mock drills are scheduled to ensure readiness. Authorities emphasize strict vigilance on vital locations and monitoring of social media to maintain law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:01 IST
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Amid 'Operation Sindoor'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been stepped up in the national capital, with increased police and paramilitary presence at critical locations following 'Operation Sindoor', an official has announced.

A senior police officer confirmed that Delhi was already on high alert. Multiple agencies are set to conduct mock drills on Wednesday at 4 PM to ensure preparedness.

The officer reassured that Delhi Police is maintaining heightened vigilance and no breaches of law and order will be tolerated. Teams are closely monitoring important sites and social media platforms to uphold security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025