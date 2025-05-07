U.S. Calls for Peace Amid India-Pakistan Escalation

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a military exchange and a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 dead. In response, President Donald Trump described the situation as a "shame" and expressed hopes for a swift resolution.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated with officials from both nations, emphasizing the need to keep communication channels open to prevent further escalation. The U.S. is keenly aware of its strategic partnerships with both India and Pakistan, particularly in light of its geopolitical interests in countering China's influence and addressing other global conflicts.

The U.S. maintains a neutral stance, urging both countries to engage in dialogue while not assigning blame. This comes amid analysts' suggestions that Washington may opt for a more hands-off approach, acknowledging the complexities that weigh on U.S. diplomacy in other conflict zones such as Ukraine and Gaza.

