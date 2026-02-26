Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Cuban Patrol Kills Four in Florida-Registered Speedboat Incident

A Florida-registered speedboat engaged in a deadly shootout with Cuban forces, killing four and wounding six. The incident, amid U.S.-Cuba tensions, is under investigation. Unusual for its setting, the clash heightens scrutiny as Cuban and U.S. authorities seek clarity on the event and its implications.

In a dramatic maritime incident, Cuban forces killed four individuals and wounded six aboard a Florida-registered speedboat after it reportedly opened fire on a Cuban patrol boat. The confrontation took place in Cuban waters near Falcones Cay, heightening existing tensions between the United States and Cuba.

The Cuban Interior Ministry confirmed that the speedboat opened fire, injuring a Cuban patrol commander. In response, Cuban forces engaged with the vessel, resulting in casualties. The wounded were evacuated for medical treatment. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. was not involved in the operation and is pursuing an independent investigation.

This incident occurs against a backdrop of strained U.S.-Cuba relations, worsened by recent U.S. actions against a Cuban ally in Venezuela. Calls for investigations by U.S. and Florida authorities underscore the need for clarity, as cooperation on issues like human smuggling has historically been a contentious yet collaborative point.

