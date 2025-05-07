Syria's New Leadership: Capitol Meeting in Paris Marks Potential Shift

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa visited Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, marking his first European excursion since his January appointment. This visit may signify an opening for wider engagement with Western nations.

Al-Sharaa gained power following a Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led rebellion that dethroned Bashar Assad last December. Assad had governed for more than two decades. Macron will reiterate France's support for a stable and sovereign Syria that respects all societal components, while underscoring the significance of regional stability and anti-terrorism efforts, especially concerning Lebanon.

The visit occurs during renewed sectarian bloodshed, following fatal clashes involving al-Sharaa's loyalists and the minority Druze, causing nearly 100 casualties. Recent violence between Sunni gunmen and Assad's Alawite sect left over a thousand dead, mostly Alawites falling in retaliatory attacks. Despite these tensions, al-Sharaa promises equal treatment for all Syrians, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

With Syria's infrastructure devastated by 14 years of conflict, which killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions, international sanctions still obstruct rebuilding efforts. Observers critically watch this Paris visit for hints of Europe's willingness to engage Syria's new government.

The Trump administration has not yet officially recognized al-Sharaa's government, and HTS remains a designated terrorist organization by the US. Sanctions from Assad's era are still enforced. However, recent US Treasury moves allow limited transactions with the Syrian government. Furthermore, the European Union and the UK have begun lifting some economic sanctions, providing cautious signs of shifting diplomatic tides.

