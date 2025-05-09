Left Menu

SGPC Stands Strong with Victims of Poonch Attack

SGPC officials visited Poonch attack victims in a hospital, offering assistance. Partap Singh and Rajinder Singh Ruby met with the injured, Gurmeet Singh and son Rajvansh Singh. The attack, which occurred en route from Poonch to Jammu, resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:49 IST
SGPC Stands Strong with Victims of Poonch Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Officials from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) visited victims of the recent attack in Poonch on Friday. Meeting the injured individuals at a local hospital, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh and Darbar Sahib Manager Rajinder Singh Ruby expressed the committee's support and commitment to providing all necessary assistance.

The officials engaged with Gurmeet Singh and his son Rajvansh Singh, who are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital after being seriously injured in the incident.

Partap Singh noted that the victims were attacked while traveling from Poonch to Jammu, resulting in the death of one Sikh individual and severe injuries to Gurmeet Singh, his son, and their family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025