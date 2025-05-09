SGPC Stands Strong with Victims of Poonch Attack
SGPC officials visited Poonch attack victims in a hospital, offering assistance. Partap Singh and Rajinder Singh Ruby met with the injured, Gurmeet Singh and son Rajvansh Singh. The attack, which occurred en route from Poonch to Jammu, resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.
- Country:
- India
Officials from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) visited victims of the recent attack in Poonch on Friday. Meeting the injured individuals at a local hospital, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh and Darbar Sahib Manager Rajinder Singh Ruby expressed the committee's support and commitment to providing all necessary assistance.
The officials engaged with Gurmeet Singh and his son Rajvansh Singh, who are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital after being seriously injured in the incident.
Partap Singh noted that the victims were attacked while traveling from Poonch to Jammu, resulting in the death of one Sikh individual and severe injuries to Gurmeet Singh, his son, and their family members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Destruction in Jammu and Kashmir: Explosives Turned Homes of Terrorists to Rubble
High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations
Indian Army Pays Tribute Amidst Escalating Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Security Tensions Surge in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Fierce Gunfights
Bandipora Gunfight: Security Personnel Injured Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir