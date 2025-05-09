SGPC Stands Strong with Victims of Poonch Attack

Officials from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) visited victims of the recent attack in Poonch on Friday. Meeting the injured individuals at a local hospital, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh and Darbar Sahib Manager Rajinder Singh Ruby expressed the committee's support and commitment to providing all necessary assistance.

The officials engaged with Gurmeet Singh and his son Rajvansh Singh, who are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital after being seriously injured in the incident.

Partap Singh noted that the victims were attacked while traveling from Poonch to Jammu, resulting in the death of one Sikh individual and severe injuries to Gurmeet Singh, his son, and their family members.

