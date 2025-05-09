Left Menu

High-Profile Inmate Tahawwur Rana Faces Tight Security in Tihar Jail

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is now held in Tihar Jail under strict surveillance following a Delhi court order. After a health check, Rana entered the jail, where security measures are stringent. His connection to main conspirator David Headley highlights the case's severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:13 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key suspect in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been secured in Tihar Jail's high-security unit. Authorities are maintaining constant watch over him, sources disclosed on Friday.

Following a remand decision by a Delhi court, Rana was transported to Tihar amidst robust security protocols. His judicial custody began after his presentation before special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, a day preceding the expiration of his NIA detention.

Entering via gate number four, Rana underwent a thorough medical examination. Subsequently, he was moved to jail block two, designated for high-risk detainees. Although no official statement from jail authorities has been released, inside sources confirm continuous security measures, including round-the-clock activity surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

