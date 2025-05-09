High-Profile Inmate Tahawwur Rana Faces Tight Security in Tihar Jail
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is now held in Tihar Jail under strict surveillance following a Delhi court order. After a health check, Rana entered the jail, where security measures are stringent. His connection to main conspirator David Headley highlights the case's severity.
- Country:
- India
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key suspect in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been secured in Tihar Jail's high-security unit. Authorities are maintaining constant watch over him, sources disclosed on Friday.
Following a remand decision by a Delhi court, Rana was transported to Tihar amidst robust security protocols. His judicial custody began after his presentation before special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, a day preceding the expiration of his NIA detention.
Entering via gate number four, Rana underwent a thorough medical examination. Subsequently, he was moved to jail block two, designated for high-risk detainees. Although no official statement from jail authorities has been released, inside sources confirm continuous security measures, including round-the-clock activity surveillance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian City of Pavlohrad
Palestinian President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, India Halts Indus Waters Treaty
Delhi court refuses to issue notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case for now.
Eurosceptic Simion's Bid for Romanian Presidency Sparks Controversy
NIA Opposes Extended Parole for PFI Leader OMA Salam