Tragic Incident in Haryana: Poisonous Gas Claims Three Lives

In a tragic turn of events in Haryana's Nuh district, three individuals lost their lives after being exposed to poisonous gas from a well on Friday morning, police reported.

The incident took place at approximately 10 a.m. in Mandikhera village. A 19-year-old named Monis from Muradbas village entered the well for cleaning when he lost consciousness due to toxic fumes, authorities said.

In an attempt to rescue Monis, individuals named Rashid, Sameer, and Shaukeen entered the well. Tragically, Monis, Rashid, and Sameer succumbed to gas-induced suffocation, while Shaukeen was rescued by locals and a fire brigade team. He remains in critical condition at Mandikhera hospital. Police have since launched an investigation, bringing in experts to identify the gas source, a spokesperson revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)