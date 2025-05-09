Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Drone Attacks Thwarted Amid Cross-Border Conflict

Drone attacks on Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base were thwarted amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian military successfully intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles targeting key installations. As sirens blared, precautionary blackouts were imposed, with officials urging residents to stay indoors and ignore unverified rumors.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, drone attacks on the Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base were successfully thwarted late Friday, according to officials. Explosions were reported in Jammu and south Kashmir regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

The assault followed an attempted strike by the Pakistan military a day earlier. Indian forces responded by shooting down Pakistani drones in Baramulla, lighting up the night sky. Sirens pierced the regions as power outages cast the Jammu area into darkness, prompting precautionary measures.

In response to the aerial threats over Jammu, Samba, and Punjab's Pathankot district, mosque loudspeakers advised locals to shut off lights and stay indoors. Heavy shelling continued along the International Border, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors.

