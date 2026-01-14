Left Menu

Freezing Kashmir: Chilling Effects of Chilla-i-Kalan on Dal Lake

As temperatures plummet during the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' in Kashmir, parts of Dal Lake and other water bodies have frozen. This annual 40-day period, which started on December 21, sees temperatures fall below zero. The coldest spot, Shopian, recorded minus 7.5°C, while other regions also faced severe chills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The famous Dal Lake and several water bodies in Kashmir froze on Wednesday as icy temperatures continued during the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' period.

During this 40-day cold spell, starting December 21 and ending January 30, the valley experiences its coldest temperatures. Srinagar saw a low of minus 5.2°C on Tuesday night, increasing the chill from the previous night's minus 4.9°C.

The coldest location recorded was Shopian, with temperatures plummeting to minus 7.5°C. Forecasts predict a western disturbance hitting the region from January 16, potentially altering the weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

