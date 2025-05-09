IMF Approves $1 Billion Tranche for Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has greenlit the first review of its $7 billion program, releasing a $1 billion tranche to Pakistan, as confirmed by the Pakistani government on Friday. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction, labeling it a key financial boost for the nation.

While the IMF board assessed the ongoing $7 billion financial assistance program, discussions also covered a freshly proposed $1.3 billion sustainability loan spanning over two years. The IMF has yet to comment on these developments.

This financial update unfolds against a backdrop of heightened Indo-Pak tensions following a deadly attack in Kashmir in April. Both nations have traded accusations of military provocations, escalating fears of increased conflict in the region. Amidst these tensions, the approved funds total $2 billion under the planned $7 billion August initiative.

