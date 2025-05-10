Diplomatic Dialogue: Expanding Economic Ties

In a recent diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger explored avenues for boosting direct economic investments between their countries.

According to the State Department, the officials highlighted opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic relations and emphasized cooperation in developing dual-use industrial products.

This conversation reflects a broader commitment to fostering international partnerships and enhancing economic ties in the current global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)