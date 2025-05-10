Pentagon Orders Military to Review Library Collection Amid Diversity Concerns

The Pentagon has mandated that all military commands review their library collections for books related to diversity, anti-racism, or gender issues by May 21. The initiative is part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's strategy to eliminate diversity and equity materials from the military.

An internal memo, obtained by the Associated Press, detailed this directive, stating that educational resources incompatible with the Department's mission must be identified and sequestered. The Academic Libraries Committee will provide guidance on the removal and management of these materials.

The move follows similar actions at military academies, like the US Naval Academy, where hundreds of books have already been removed. Key focus areas include affirmative action, critical race theory, and gender identity, sparking significant controversy over the implications for educational resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)