Pentagon Orders Military to Review Library Collection Amid Diversity Concerns
The Pentagon has issued a directive for military libraries to sequester and review books addressing diversity and gender issues by May 21. This initiative is part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's broader campaign against diversity and equity programs. The move has already impacted several military academies.
An internal memo, obtained by the Associated Press, detailed this directive, stating that educational resources incompatible with the Department's mission must be identified and sequestered. The Academic Libraries Committee will provide guidance on the removal and management of these materials.
The move follows similar actions at military academies, like the US Naval Academy, where hundreds of books have already been removed. Key focus areas include affirmative action, critical race theory, and gender identity, sparking significant controversy over the implications for educational resources.
