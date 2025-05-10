Left Menu

Pentagon Orders Military to Review Library Collection Amid Diversity Concerns

The Pentagon has issued a directive for military libraries to sequester and review books addressing diversity and gender issues by May 21. This initiative is part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's broader campaign against diversity and equity programs. The move has already impacted several military academies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 00:45 IST
Pentagon Orders Military to Review Library Collection Amid Diversity Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon has mandated that all military commands review their library collections for books related to diversity, anti-racism, or gender issues by May 21. The initiative is part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's strategy to eliminate diversity and equity materials from the military.

An internal memo, obtained by the Associated Press, detailed this directive, stating that educational resources incompatible with the Department's mission must be identified and sequestered. The Academic Libraries Committee will provide guidance on the removal and management of these materials.

The move follows similar actions at military academies, like the US Naval Academy, where hundreds of books have already been removed. Key focus areas include affirmative action, critical race theory, and gender identity, sparking significant controversy over the implications for educational resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025