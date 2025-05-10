Uttar Pradesh Enhances Property Registration Benefits for Women

In a significant policy shift, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Stamp and Registration Department to provide women a one percent discount on stamp duty for property registrations valued up to Rs 1 crore, a marked increase from the previous Rs 10 lakh limit.

An official statement revealed that the chief minister mandated a cap of Rs 5,000 on fees for the division and registration of ancestral properties. Further, he underscored the need for uniform circle rates and emphasized compulsory document verification before registration, alongside leveraging technology for simplification.

Adityanath also urged improvements in the infrastructure of registry offices and the digitization of all public-facing services, aiming to streamline processes and enhance accessibility for citizens.

