Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Enhances Property Registration Benefits for Women

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has announced a new initiative offering women a one percent discount on stamp duty for property registrations up to Rs 1 crore. The chief minister also called for a maximum fee of Rs 5,000 for ancestral property registration and enhancements in registry services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 00:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Enhances Property Registration Benefits for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Stamp and Registration Department to provide women a one percent discount on stamp duty for property registrations valued up to Rs 1 crore, a marked increase from the previous Rs 10 lakh limit.

An official statement revealed that the chief minister mandated a cap of Rs 5,000 on fees for the division and registration of ancestral properties. Further, he underscored the need for uniform circle rates and emphasized compulsory document verification before registration, alongside leveraging technology for simplification.

Adityanath also urged improvements in the infrastructure of registry offices and the digitization of all public-facing services, aiming to streamline processes and enhance accessibility for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025