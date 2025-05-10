Accelerating Trade Talks: U.S. and Switzerland Boost Efforts
The United States and Switzerland agreed to expedite discussions on bilateral trade. Following a meeting with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Geneva, U.S. officials, including USTR Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, expressed optimism about advancing negotiations in the upcoming weeks.
In a bid to enhance bilateral relations, the United States and Switzerland have committed to expedite their trade discussions. The announcement followed talks in Geneva involving U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. The discussions are aimed at a reciprocal trade agreement that would benefit both nations.
During the meeting, USTR Jamieson Greer expressed the United States' anticipation of progressing these negotiations swiftly. The discussions are set to continue over the upcoming weeks, underscoring the commitment of both parties to strengthen trade ties.
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized Switzerland's eagerness to build on the economic relationship with the U.S., which continues to be an important partner. The expedited talks signal a mutual interest in fostering stronger economic collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
