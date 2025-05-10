Left Menu

Accelerating Trade Talks: U.S. and Switzerland Boost Efforts

The United States and Switzerland agreed to expedite discussions on bilateral trade. Following a meeting with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Geneva, U.S. officials, including USTR Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, expressed optimism about advancing negotiations in the upcoming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 02:08 IST
Accelerating Trade Talks: U.S. and Switzerland Boost Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to enhance bilateral relations, the United States and Switzerland have committed to expedite their trade discussions. The announcement followed talks in Geneva involving U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. The discussions are aimed at a reciprocal trade agreement that would benefit both nations.

During the meeting, USTR Jamieson Greer expressed the United States' anticipation of progressing these negotiations swiftly. The discussions are set to continue over the upcoming weeks, underscoring the commitment of both parties to strengthen trade ties.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized Switzerland's eagerness to build on the economic relationship with the U.S., which continues to be an important partner. The expedited talks signal a mutual interest in fostering stronger economic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025