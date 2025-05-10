Ukrainian forces have attempted to breach the Russian border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, despite a declared ceasefire coinciding with a major military parade in Moscow.

The ceasefire, commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, has been labeled a 'farce' by Ukraine, which recorded numerous armed clashes over the period. Intense fighting continued in the Sumy region, with reports of civilian casualties despite the supposed truce.

In eastern Ukraine, heavy fighting near Pokrovsk and reports of Russian border breaches highlight the volatility. The Russian Defence Ministry reported several attempted Ukrainian incursions, while Ukrainian officials claim repeated violations by Russia, indicating growing tensions despite official declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)