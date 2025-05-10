Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade
Ukrainian troops are trying to breach the Russian border amid Moscow-hosted military celebrations, defying a Kremlin-declared ceasefire marking WWII's end. Despite temporary peace claims, intense clashes persist in the Sumy region. Russian authorities report multiple Ukrainian border attempts, with substantial violence in Pokrovsk and Belgorod.
Ukrainian forces have attempted to breach the Russian border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, despite a declared ceasefire coinciding with a major military parade in Moscow.
The ceasefire, commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, has been labeled a 'farce' by Ukraine, which recorded numerous armed clashes over the period. Intense fighting continued in the Sumy region, with reports of civilian casualties despite the supposed truce.
In eastern Ukraine, heavy fighting near Pokrovsk and reports of Russian border breaches highlight the volatility. The Russian Defence Ministry reported several attempted Ukrainian incursions, while Ukrainian officials claim repeated violations by Russia, indicating growing tensions despite official declarations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
