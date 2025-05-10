Government Debunks Fake Drone Attack Claims on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

The Indian government has vehemently denied allegations circulating online that it launched a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara, a sacred site in Pakistan. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit has confirmed that the video being shared is entirely fabricated.

Authorities state that the dissemination of such misinformation is intended to stoke communal tensions within India. The Nankana Sahib gurdwara holds immense significance as the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, making it a prominent pilgrimage destination.

Furthermore, the government dismissed other rumors of a cyberattack on India's power grid and an air travel disruption between Mumbai and Delhi. Operational reasons have led to the extension of a temporary closure of 25 flight routes within the Delhi and Mumbai regions, not due to external attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)