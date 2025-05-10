Left Menu

Government Debunks Fake Drone Attack Claims on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

The Indian government refuted claims of a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. Social media circulated fake footage alleging the attack, which aims to incite communal discord. Additionally, cyberattack rumors against India's power grid and airline route disruptions were deemed false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:34 IST
Government Debunks Fake Drone Attack Claims on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has vehemently denied allegations circulating online that it launched a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara, a sacred site in Pakistan. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit has confirmed that the video being shared is entirely fabricated.

Authorities state that the dissemination of such misinformation is intended to stoke communal tensions within India. The Nankana Sahib gurdwara holds immense significance as the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, making it a prominent pilgrimage destination.

Furthermore, the government dismissed other rumors of a cyberattack on India's power grid and an air travel disruption between Mumbai and Delhi. Operational reasons have led to the extension of a temporary closure of 25 flight routes within the Delhi and Mumbai regions, not due to external attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025