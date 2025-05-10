Tensions Escalate as Drone Attacks Rattle Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspected a residential area in Jammu on Saturday, where an explosion damaged a house and several vehicles, officials reported.

Abdullah visited the Rehari blast site and spoke with affected residents, amidst rising concerns of drone attacks.

The city of Jammu was awoken on Saturday to loud blast-like noises as sirens sounded across the region, signaling a new wave of suspected attacks by drones from Pakistan.

Around 5 am, deafening explosion sounds shook Jammu, with officials confirming a new wave of drone attacks across the border, causing widespread panic.

Authorities reported damage to a residential building in the city's Roop Nagar area, as tensions between India and Pakistan soar.

This fresh wave of attack came after 26 locations in India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, were targeted by drones on Friday night. These events unfold after India's precision strikes against terror launchpads in Pakistan, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack with cross-border implications.

