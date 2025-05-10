U.S. Issues Movement Restrictions Amidst Rising Tensions in Pakistan

The U.S. Department of State has announced a restriction on movements for its personnel in Pakistan, citing escalating security concerns in the region.

On Saturday, the State Department indicated that it would re-evaluate the current situation later in the afternoon. The advisory follows recommendations from the Pakistan Army, which urged all Pakistani residents to remain indoors until further notice.

This move highlights the heightened tensions and complex geopolitical landscape affecting U.S.-Pakistan relations, with critical developments anticipated by both parties shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)