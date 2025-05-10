Left Menu

U.S. Issues Movement Restrictions Amidst Rising Tensions in Pakistan

The U.S. Department of State imposed movement restrictions on its mission in Pakistan, citing security concerns. The Pakistan Army advised citizens to stay indoors, prompting the U.S. to reassess the situation. These measures come amid rising tensions in the region, with further updates expected from the U.S. later.

Updated: 10-05-2025 10:16 IST
The U.S. Department of State has announced a restriction on movements for its personnel in Pakistan, citing escalating security concerns in the region.

On Saturday, the State Department indicated that it would re-evaluate the current situation later in the afternoon. The advisory follows recommendations from the Pakistan Army, which urged all Pakistani residents to remain indoors until further notice.

This move highlights the heightened tensions and complex geopolitical landscape affecting U.S.-Pakistan relations, with critical developments anticipated by both parties shortly.

