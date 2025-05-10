A United Front: Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine in Kyiv Summit
Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland visited Kyiv to discuss a U.S. and European proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The visit aimed to present a united front, with European ministers also supporting a tribunal for Russian aggression. Ongoing diplomatic negotiations continue.
In a striking diplomatic gesture, top leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland convened in Kyiv on Saturday to deliberate on a proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war. Their visit came swiftly after Russia's Victory Day celebrations, emphasizing their unified support for Ukraine.
British PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish PM Donald Tusk called on Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire, aiming for peace talks. As the U.S. administration under President Trump navigates its shifting Russia-Ukraine relations, the European coalition seeks a diplomatic breakthrough.
Amid warnings of potential air attacks, the leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy stressed the urgency for peace. European ministers advocated for prosecuting Russian aggression, while a proposed ceasefire remains in negotiation. The congregation of Western power underscores a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
