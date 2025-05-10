Explosions Shake Srinagar and Jammu: A Day of Tension

In a day marked by fear and uncertainty, Srinagar and Jammu experienced a series of dramatic explosions, officials reported. The first blasts erupted in the early hours of Saturday, setting the stage for further tension.

At approximately 11:45 AM, two massive explosions near the Srinagar airport heightened the atmosphere of panic. The city was plunged into darkness as power outages spread, and sirens could be heard wailing in certain areas.

The early morning explosions were unprecedented, occurring just after the Indian military successfully thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan on Friday night. The incidents occurred near key installations, including the airport, increasing security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)