Explosions Shake Srinagar and Jammu: A Day of Tension

Srinagar and Jammu experienced a series of powerful explosions, with major blasts occurring near the Srinagar airport. The explosions caused widespread panic, cutting electricity and prompting the sound of sirens. This followed a thwarted drone attack by the Indian military, heightening tensions in the region.

In a day marked by fear and uncertainty, Srinagar and Jammu experienced a series of dramatic explosions, officials reported. The first blasts erupted in the early hours of Saturday, setting the stage for further tension.

At approximately 11:45 AM, two massive explosions near the Srinagar airport heightened the atmosphere of panic. The city was plunged into darkness as power outages spread, and sirens could be heard wailing in certain areas.

The early morning explosions were unprecedented, occurring just after the Indian military successfully thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan on Friday night. The incidents occurred near key installations, including the airport, increasing security concerns in the region.

