Travel Company Trust Breached in Rs 12 Lakh Fraud

A travel company owner from Palghar district claims to have been defrauded of Rs 12 lakh by a Delhi-based travel agent, identified as Praful Gour. The local authorities confirmed an investigation is underway, following the registration of an FIR.

The complaint was lodged by a Vasai-based travel entrepreneur who accused Gour of deceiving her under the pretext of a business proposal. She stated that Gour suggested managing domestic and international tours on her company's behalf, prompting her to transfer a substantial advance.

It was further alleged that while Gour accepted numerous bookings, particularly for Dubai, the complainant received no payments. Police registered the FIR under sections for criminal breach of trust and cheating as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)