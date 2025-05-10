Left Menu

Travel Company Trust Breached in Rs 12 Lakh Fraud

A travel company owner in Palghar was reportedly defrauded of Rs 12 lakh by a Delhi-based agent, Praful Gour. The agent allegedly mishandled domestic and international bookings, absconding with the fee paid in advance. An FIR has been registered, and the police investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:18 IST
Travel Company Trust Breached in Rs 12 Lakh Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A travel company owner from Palghar district claims to have been defrauded of Rs 12 lakh by a Delhi-based travel agent, identified as Praful Gour. The local authorities confirmed an investigation is underway, following the registration of an FIR.

The complaint was lodged by a Vasai-based travel entrepreneur who accused Gour of deceiving her under the pretext of a business proposal. She stated that Gour suggested managing domestic and international tours on her company's behalf, prompting her to transfer a substantial advance.

It was further alleged that while Gour accepted numerous bookings, particularly for Dubai, the complainant received no payments. Police registered the FIR under sections for criminal breach of trust and cheating as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025