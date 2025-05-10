National Helpline: Bridging Justice for SCs and STs

In an effort to tackle the pressing issue of caste-based atrocities in India, the National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) has recorded an overwhelming response since its inception in December 2021. According to official data, the helpline has fielded over 6.5 lakh calls, primarily from Uttar Pradesh, uncovering a grim landscape of grievances against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Functioning around the clock in multiple languages, the helpline serves as a pivotal channel for addressing a wide array of complaints including assault, social boycotts, caste-based abuses, and land grabbing. However, only calls matching the stringent criteria of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are formally registered as grievances, revealing a nuanced challenge in tackling these social issues.

Spearheaded by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, the NHAA aims to not only resolve grievances but also foster an environment of accountability through its web-based portal and mobile app. Featuring a grievance tracking system and compliance alerts, it seeks to expedite justice while raising awareness about legal rights under pertinent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)