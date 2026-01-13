Left Menu

PRAGATI: Transforming Uttar Pradesh - From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

The transformation of Uttar Pradesh into a leading growth engine is attributed to the PRAGATI platform, which facilitates timely project completion and strengthens governance. Spearheaded by Yogi Adityanath, this initiative focuses on transparency, coordination, and resolve, boosting infrastructure projects and aligning with India's e-governance goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:37 IST
PRAGATI: Transforming Uttar Pradesh - From Bottleneck to Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a remarkable transformation facilitated by the technology-driven platform PRAGATI. This initiative has helped the state evolve from a bottleneck to a breakthrough state, with PRAGATI playing a crucial role in accelerating the completion of infrastructure projects.

Adityanath highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the state and central government, emphasizing that PRAGATI has fostered a solutions-oriented approach. This approach has led to greater administrative efficiency and streamlined decision-making, reflecting PRAGATI's ability to act as both facilitator and accelerator in governance.

The focus on timely project completion has placed Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of India's infrastructure development. With substantial investments and a high rate of issue resolution, the PRAGATI platform serves as a powerful model for effective governance, promising continued growth and progress throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
3

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
4
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026