PRAGATI: Transforming Uttar Pradesh - From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a remarkable transformation facilitated by the technology-driven platform PRAGATI. This initiative has helped the state evolve from a bottleneck to a breakthrough state, with PRAGATI playing a crucial role in accelerating the completion of infrastructure projects.

Adityanath highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the state and central government, emphasizing that PRAGATI has fostered a solutions-oriented approach. This approach has led to greater administrative efficiency and streamlined decision-making, reflecting PRAGATI's ability to act as both facilitator and accelerator in governance.

The focus on timely project completion has placed Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of India's infrastructure development. With substantial investments and a high rate of issue resolution, the PRAGATI platform serves as a powerful model for effective governance, promising continued growth and progress throughout the state.

